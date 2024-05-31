Delicious light Jersey summer dish

Since we have roughly 120 miles of coastline and an abundance of bays and inlets, we are no strangers to seafood.

Probably one of the most popular seafood dishes is shrimp. You may have seen a variety of this dish at one of your favorite Italian or seafood restaurants. It's so simple and easy to prepare and the taste is out of this world.

It will take less than 20 minutes to prepare and only requires three main ingredients. You've got your shrimp, your pasta (preferably angel hair), and your whole canned tomatoes (small 14-ounce can).

SEE MORE: Quiet South Jersey town celebrating 100th anniversary this weekend

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Start the pasta water first so you can have it ready to go when your other ingredients are ready. Cooking shrimp can be tricky when you overcook it or cook it too soon.

Follow along and your dish will turn out spectacular, I promise!

One can of whole peeled tomatoes, 6 to 8 shrimp, some sliced garlic and chopped fresh herbs. Basil, parsley, and a tiny bit of oregano and rosemary.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Sautee two thinly sliced cloves of garlic in olive oil for about one minute on medium heat.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Break up the tomatoes with your hands or a knife and fork and add them to the pan.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Add fresh chopped herbs.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Add a tablespoon of salt to a pot of water.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Once the water comes to a boil add your angel hair, capellini, or any thin spaghetti.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Add your raw, deveined and butterflied shrimp to the tomatoes keeping the pan on medium heat.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The shrimp should take about 1 to 2 minutes per side to cook and then add some red pepper flakes.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Just before the pasta is done take a ¼ cup of the water and pour it into the pan.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Remove the pasta from the water one minute less than the directions and add to the pan.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Stir the pasta in the mixture and less simmer on medium heat for one minute.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Your amazing pasta dish is ready.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I've paired it with some sauteed broccoli.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Buon Appetito!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

LOOK: Grilling Mistakes That Send Millions To The Hospital From gas explosions to internal bodily damage, these are common mistakes many make with their grills that may send you to the hospital. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ is a top producer of these crops New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the nation for production of several crops. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈