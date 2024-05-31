Delicious light Jersey summer dish
Since we have roughly 120 miles of coastline and an abundance of bays and inlets, we are no strangers to seafood.
Probably one of the most popular seafood dishes is shrimp. You may have seen a variety of this dish at one of your favorite Italian or seafood restaurants. It's so simple and easy to prepare and the taste is out of this world.
It will take less than 20 minutes to prepare and only requires three main ingredients. You've got your shrimp, your pasta (preferably angel hair), and your whole canned tomatoes (small 14-ounce can).
SEE MORE: Quiet South Jersey town celebrating 100th anniversary this weekend
Start the pasta water first so you can have it ready to go when your other ingredients are ready. Cooking shrimp can be tricky when you overcook it or cook it too soon.
Follow along and your dish will turn out spectacular, I promise!
One can of whole peeled tomatoes, 6 to 8 shrimp, some sliced garlic and chopped fresh herbs. Basil, parsley, and a tiny bit of oregano and rosemary.
Sautee two thinly sliced cloves of garlic in olive oil for about one minute on medium heat.
Break up the tomatoes with your hands or a knife and fork and add them to the pan.
Add fresh chopped herbs.
Add a tablespoon of salt to a pot of water.
Once the water comes to a boil add your angel hair, capellini, or any thin spaghetti.
Add your raw, deveined and butterflied shrimp to the tomatoes keeping the pan on medium heat.
The shrimp should take about 1 to 2 minutes per side to cook and then add some red pepper flakes.
Just before the pasta is done take a ¼ cup of the water and pour it into the pan.
Remove the pasta from the water one minute less than the directions and add to the pan.
Stir the pasta in the mixture and less simmer on medium heat for one minute.
Your amazing pasta dish is ready.
I've paired it with some sauteed broccoli.
Buon Appetito!
LOOK: Grilling Mistakes That Send Millions To The Hospital
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ is a top producer of these crops
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.