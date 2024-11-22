Delicious, easy cold weather meal to make: Italian stuffed peppers

I happened to have the last of the Jersey frying peppers from the end of the season in my fridge last week. They were still in good shape, so I stuffed them with some delicious ingredients.

They are sometimes called "Italian Frying Peppers, or you may see them in your supermarket as "Cubanelle Peppers. They are on the milder side and perfect for frying, grilling or roasting and make a great vessel for whatever you choose.

You can go Mexican or Italian, or any way you choose.

For these, I went in the direction of an Italian stuffed pepper. I stuffed these with sweet Italian sausage, diced sauteed onions and chopped cherry tomatoes.

You can leave them as is or top with your favorite Italian cheese or cheeses.

