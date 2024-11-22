Delicious, easy cold weather meal to make: Italian stuffed peppers

Delicious, easy cold weather meal to make: Italian stuffed peppers

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

I happened to have the last of the Jersey frying peppers from the end of the season in my fridge last week. They were still in good shape, so I stuffed them with some delicious ingredients.

They are sometimes called "Italian Frying Peppers, or you may see them in your supermarket as "Cubanelle Peppers. They are on the milder side and perfect for frying, grilling or roasting and make a great vessel for whatever you choose.

You can go Mexican or Italian, or any way you choose.

For these, I went in the direction of an Italian stuffed pepper. I stuffed these with sweet Italian sausage, diced sauteed onions and chopped cherry tomatoes.

SEE MORE: Last weekend's Telsa crash is an ominous warning (Opinion)

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
loading...

You can leave them as is or top with your favorite Italian cheese or cheeses.

Delicious, simple cold weather meal 

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money

What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM