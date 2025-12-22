Delayed school openings, closings for icy roads on Tuesday, Dec. 23

An early morning snow could cause travel issues on Tuesday morning.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the first snowflakes from a clipper system should begin to fall in the pre-dawn hours first in northwest New Jersey and then throughout the rest of the state around daybreak.

There could also be some freezing rain that could reduce traction and visibility.

"We could still see some slippery travel conditions around New Jersey on Tuesday morning. Especially the farther north you go," Zarrow said.

The timing could lead some districts to delay the start of school. Many are already have half-days scheduled ahead of the Christmas break.

Another snow threat late in the week?

Zarrow is keeping an eye on another clipper system that could bring significant snow to more areas of the state on Friday. He expects the storm's potential impact to become clearer on Christmas Day.

"Forecast models are still all over the place in terms of which part of New Jersey would likely see the most snow from that system. For now, just know it is something we are watching," Zarrow said.

