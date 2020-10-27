I’ve always maintained (and still do) that Gov. Phil Murphy‘s closing of restaurants and his “capacity limits” are arbitrary and punitive. I think that he cares so little for New Jersey businesses that it doesn’t matter to him if restaurants are closed for a day, a week, a month, a year.

While these nonsense closures under the guise of “protecting us” go on and on, businesses right and left are going under. While other states have realized that the “cure” for Coronavirus is way worse than the disease, Phil Murphy still enjoys pulling power plays from his pedestal.

That’s why it’s so sad that Cuban Pete’s owner, Dominick Restaino, who valiantly fought for his right to make a living legally in the state of New Jersey, was finally beaten down. He originally vowed to run his business the way he needed to, despite indoor capacity rules for New Jersey restaurants. Then, when the government heat became too much, he finally realized that you can’t fight City Hall and you definitely can’t fight Phil Murphy. He acquiesced. But too late.

According to an article by Erin Vogt on NJ1015.com, a judge’s order finally shut him down on Monday. It’s frightening to envision in the United States of America, walking up to the door of the business that you put your blood, sweat and tears into for many, many years and finding a lock on the door. I can’t imagine the pain and sadness that business owners are going through right now, and I don’t blame Restaino, or any other business owners for that matter, for trying to stand up to these orders, especially because there is no end in sight.

Early in his fight, according to the article, he spoke to New Jersey 101.5 and said "I never thought I was above the law. I just thought I was right.” He was. He is.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.