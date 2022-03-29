Defiant NJ gym owner shows true colors in new drunk driving arrest (Opinion)

Little Johnny Badass has made news once again. You know him as Ian Smith, a co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr. That’s the gym owned by guys who refused to stay closed during the pandemic and made quite the alt-right spectacle of science denial. Of course they were cheered for it by many of the same people who think Bill Gates is tracking you through your Covid vaccine. ‘Murica!

His gym would get padlocked and he would defiantly break back in according to law enforcement. He held a weird presser/pep rally in his parking lot where fired up Alex Jones types lauded him for being a patriot and he proved he was right by doing push-ups.

Virus Outbreak-Defiant Gym AP loading...

That’s all well and good. This is, after all, ‘Murica. But Ian Smith spent years in prison for killing a guy by driving drunk. I guess as long as you do push-ups and call politicians tyrants you are forgiven these things.

He drove drunk in 2007, ran a stop sign and took 19-year-old Galloway resident Kevin Ade from his family forever. For killing Ade he was sentenced to 66 months.

For Kevin’s family the national attention Smith received for refusing to comply with public health orders opened an old wound.

Robert Henchy, the victim’s uncle and a retired law enforcement officer, said at the time of the gym controversy, “It shows he has no regard for the law. He drove drunk, killed somebody, gets probably one of the lightest sentences I’ve ever seen. And now 13 years later, you’re out defying the law once again. I just don’t get it. He already killed somebody and now he’s going to put other people’s lives in jeopardy by opening the gym.”

Well Little Johnny Badass may have put lives in jeopardy yet again. Cinnaminson Police Chief Richard Calabrese says Smith has been charged with driving under the influence, refusing to take a breathalyzer, reckless driving, careless driving, delaying traffic and failure to observe marked traffic lanes. It stems from an incident police say happened on Route 130 about half past midnight Sunday.

Oh, and this upstanding citizen is running for Congress in the 3rd District.

Again, say what you will about how heroic it was to stand up to Covid protocols. Is this who you want representing the 3rd District? A guy who already had blood on his hands and is now facing drunk driving charges again? Maybe you should look for fewer push-ups and more character.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

