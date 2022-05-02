MANCHESTER — A deer is responsible for a second motorcycle crash at an Ocean County intersection in two days.

Frederick Fritz, 55, and Phyllis Fritz, 53, were heading through Manchester's Whiting Section at around 5:30 p.m., according to police. Frederick was driving their Harley Davidson bike and Phyllis was riding as a passenger.

They were headed eastbound on Pasadena Road near the intersection with Mt. Misery Road when a deer jumped out from the woods. Investigators found the deer hit the left side of their motorcycle and gave Fritz no time to react.

The riders were thrown from their motorcycle. Officers arrived to find them both injured.

An ambulance transported them to a local hospital. Police did not reveal the extent of their injuries.

This accident comes just one day after a fatal motorcycle collision in nearly the same spot.

An overhead of the scene of the crash. (Manchester Police) (Manchester Police) loading...

Paul Brinkman, 66, was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Like the Fritzs, Brinkman was also headed eastbound on Pasadena Road near the intersection with Mt. Misery Road.

The Jackson resident was not wearing a helmet when he collided with a fellow rider slowing down in front of him.

Pasadena Road goes through Greenwood Forest and is heavily wooded on the shoulders. Greenwood Forest

