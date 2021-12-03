Dear Santa — 9 items on New Jersey’s Christmas list (Opinion)

Dear Santa,

We here in the Garden State have been ever so good this year... Okay, not really but we haven't been totally naughty either! For what it's worth it's been a crazy year, so I feel like we did the best we could.

If you could find it in your heart to put us New Jerseyans on the nice list, we would love it if you and your elves got some of these for Christmas this year.

9 things New Jersey wants for Christmas

Give our best to the Mrs., Merry Christmas!

-New Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

