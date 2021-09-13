Deadly weekend on NJ roads as 3 are killed, others injured

A series of car crashes across New Jersey on Friday and Saturday claimed the lives of three people, including pedestrians and drivers.

It began with police responding to incidents just two minutes apart, in neighboring Middlesex County municipalities, though only one resulted in a fatality.

The county Prosecutor's Office said in a release that a male pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in New Brunswick shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. That victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Minutes later in North Brunswick, police rushed to the scene of a crash between a car and a van, in which the driver of the car was extricated and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor's office reported several other injuries at the scene of that second collision. Officials have not given any indication as to whether the two incidents might be related, and have not yet made any identities public.

Early Saturday in Old Bridge, during the overnight hours, township police reported that a Ford F250 pickup truck struck a concrete divider on Route 35, went airborne, and rolled over onto the opposite side of the highway. Pronounced dead at the scene was driver Juan Gonzalez Jr., 19, of Matawan.

Old Bridge police said that crash remains under investigation.

And on Saturday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said a pedestrian was killed while walking across the Black Horse Pike in Hammonton. According to a preliminary investigation, Nancy Martinez, 60, of Jersey City, was hit by a Dodge Ram truck driven by Jeffrey Dooner, 55, of Margate.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors, who said the investigation is ongoing.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

