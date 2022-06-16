Prosecutor: After deadly shooting in Lodi, 3 NJ men arrested

Three men have been arrested following a deadly shooting at a Lodi apartment complex in March.

On Monday, 22-year-old Giovanni Feliciano, of Garfield, and 21-year-old Jefersson Gonzalez, of Paterson, were each charged with murder, in connection with the death of John Anthony DeLeon, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Separately, 24-year-old Elvis DeJesus of Paterson was arrested and charged with weapons and drug-related charges, stemming from the same incident.

Around 4:30 p.m. on March 8, multiple 911 calls were received about gunfire in the parking lot of the Kennedy Gardens Apartments off Route 46 in Lodi.

Lodi police responded and found the 26-year-old DeLeon had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Following an investigation that involved the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Lodi police, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Paterson police — the three suspects were taken into custody.

Feliciano was charged with first-degree counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a handgun while having a prior conviction.

He also faces a host of other drug possession and illegal firearm possession counts — after police said he was found with cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and Xanax.

Gonzalez was also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as firearms and drug possession charges, after being found with an illegal stash of marijuana.

DeJesus was charged with second-degree firearms and drug possession charges, after also being found with an illegal amount of marijuana.

Each man additionally faces fourth-degree possession of a large capacity magazine.

Both Feliciano and Gonzalez were taken to Bergen County Jail, pending first court appearances in Hackensack.

DeJesus was taken to Passaic County Jail, also pending a first court appearance in Hackensack.

