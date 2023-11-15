Man gets prison for deadly NJ hit-and-run along Parkway in Woodbridge
⚪ NJ man hit, killed along Garden State Parkway
⚪ Driver fled, repaired vehicle to hide crash
⚪ After skipping court, driver is prison-bound
WOODBRIDGE — A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a deadly hit-and- run along the Garden State Parkway last year that killed a Union County pedestrian.
Fornice Boatner, of Texas, was given a nine-year term, stemming from the death of 31-year-old Felipe Dos-Santos of Elizabeth.
On May 25, 2022, State Police were called about a body found in a ditch along the northbound side of the Parkway in Woodbridge.
Responding officers identified the dead man as 31-year-old as Dos-Santos.
Detectives from both State Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office determined that three days earlier, around 1 a.m., Dos-Santos was walking on the shoulder of the Parkway in the area of milepost 130.4, when he was struck by a 2007 silver Dodge Ram.
The truck being driven by Boatner did not stop and continued north. He then made repairs to the vehicle to hide damages from the hit-and-run.
On May 28, 2022, police in Texas found Boatner and his Dodge in Cleveland, TX.
He initially faced charges that included vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing death.
In June 2022, Boatner was extradited back to New Jersey.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death — but failed to appear at his sentencing last winter.
Two weeks ago, Boatner was apprehended and charged with third-degree bail jumping.
On Tuesday, he was sentenced in Middlesex County Superior Court.
