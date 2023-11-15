⚪ NJ man hit, killed along Garden State Parkway

⚪ Driver fled, repaired vehicle to hide crash

⚪ After skipping court, driver is prison-bound

WOODBRIDGE — A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a deadly hit-and- run along the Garden State Parkway last year that killed a Union County pedestrian.

Fornice Boatner, of Texas, was given a nine-year term, stemming from the death of 31-year-old Felipe Dos-Santos of Elizabeth.

On May 25, 2022, State Police were called about a body found in a ditch along the northbound side of the Parkway in Woodbridge.

Middlesex County loading...

Responding officers identified the dead man as 31-year-old as Dos-Santos.

Detectives from both State Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office determined that three days earlier, around 1 a.m., Dos-Santos was walking on the shoulder of the Parkway in the area of milepost 130.4, when he was struck by a 2007 silver Dodge Ram.

The truck being driven by Boatner did not stop and continued north. He then made repairs to the vehicle to hide damages from the hit-and-run.

On May 28, 2022, police in Texas found Boatner and his Dodge in Cleveland, TX.

He initially faced charges that included vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing death.

Middlesex County child porn arrests (Middlesex County Prosecutor's office, Canva) Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office (Google Maps) loading...

In June 2022, Boatner was extradited back to New Jersey.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death — but failed to appear at his sentencing last winter.

Two weeks ago, Boatner was apprehended and charged with third-degree bail jumping.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced in Middlesex County Superior Court.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New Jersey 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Controversial Songs From the Year You Were Born

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

What windfarms will look like from the beach

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Was 2023 the Hottest Summer EVER in the United States?

LOOK: Was 2023 The Hottest Summer On Record? Temperatures soared in 2023 as brutal heat set new records across the United States this summer. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

NJ cities with the most expensive homes

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The Longest Highways in America