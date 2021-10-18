Dead baby found in October — Kearny, NJ teen arrested

Getty Stock / ThinkStock

KEARNY — A female teenager has been arrested in connection with the October 2020 discovery of a dead newborn baby.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday that the defendant, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, is being charged as a juvenile. The matter is being handled by Family Court.

The defendant has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree desecrating human remains.

The baby boy was found deceased on Oct. 24, on Forest Street, officials said. The medical examiner has determined the matter of death to be homicide.

Since the incident, locals have been urging officials to deliver justice for the deceased baby. An online petition for "Baby Matthew" — officials have not confirmed the name of the deceased — suggests the newborn was found in a trash can and that the mother of the baby lived at the home where the baby's remains were discovered.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7"

A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."
Filed Under: Crime, Hudson County, Kearny
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top