KEARNY — A female teenager has been arrested in connection with the October 2020 discovery of a dead newborn baby.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday that the defendant, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, is being charged as a juvenile. The matter is being handled by Family Court.

The defendant has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree desecrating human remains.

The baby boy was found deceased on Oct. 24, on Forest Street, officials said. The medical examiner has determined the matter of death to be homicide.

Since the incident, locals have been urging officials to deliver justice for the deceased baby. An online petition for "Baby Matthew" — officials have not confirmed the name of the deceased — suggests the newborn was found in a trash can and that the mother of the baby lived at the home where the baby's remains were discovered.

