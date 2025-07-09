Spice enthusiasts in Mercer County better buckle up, because they’re getting their first Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant!

Dave’s Hot Chicken was started by three childhood friends in a parking lot in California back in 2017.

According to their site:

A year later, the boys had the money to open a shop in a hip strip-mall with décor by local street artists, where the crowds continued to grow with wait-times of an hour and more.

From there, the incredibly craveable ‘Hot and Spicy’ varieties have created a cult following with rave reviews across the U.S. and Canada.

They became so popular that they’ve been opening new locations across the country ever since.

While the official opening date for the restaurant has not yet been announced, the new establishment will be located at the former Boston Market space on Route 33 in Hamilton.

The foodie fave is known for its hot chicken tenders and sliders, in addition to mac and cheese, fries, and top-loaded shakes.

Even if you’re not a heat-seeker, you can still enjoy the chicken, there are varying levels of spice:

🌶️ No spice

🌶️ Lite mild

🌶️ Mild

🌶️ Medium

🌶️ Hot

🌶️ Extra hot

🌶️ Reaper

Sign me up for the “extra hot,” but to be honest, I am interested in the “reaper” sauce even though I have a feeling I’d be a bit of a baby about it.

If you’re a big fan of the hot chicken trend, you have to check out these restaurants. Also, for anyone who maybe doesn’t handle spice well, keep reading for some tips on how to handle the heat.

9 Ways To Cool The Afterburn Of Spicy Foods

