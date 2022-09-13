Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews.

People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it.

When Dave Portnoy comes to your pizzeria and gives it a decent review, hire more people. Maybe even buy a couple of extra pizza ovens. Definitely order more flour, sauce, and cheese.

His reviews can take a fairly decent local pizza shop and turn it into a destination phenomenon. Why? No one is really sure. He likes a crispy crust. Lots of people don't.

He can't even pronounce some of the names correctly, like how he butchered Calabria Restaurant & Pizzeria in Livingston. None of that matters. If he shows up and you're nice to him and he gives you a decent score, you're golden!

Santillo's on One Bite Pizza Reviews via YouTube Santillo's on One Bite Pizza Reviews via YouTube loading...

On a recent trip up north, my family stopped in at a place called Venice Pizza in White Plains, New York.

The owner was beaming about how his business is bustling since a Dave Portnoy review in 2020 during the pandemic. He also commented on the poor guy in Kentucky who treated Dave poorly have seen business suffer.

Needless to say, everybody in New Jersey treats Dave like royalty and he has been kind to them.

But the clear winner of the best video review anywhere is Santillo's Pizza in Elizabeth. The owner is third generation and a character.

Santillo's on One Bite Pizza Reviews via YouTube Santillo's on One Bite Pizza Reviews via YouTube loading...

I stopped in without calling ahead a couple of years ago late on a Friday night. He recognized me and asked if I called ahead and ordered one. I answered no.

I had just picked up my daughter from the airport coming in from Texas and she wanted a Jersey pie, so I stopped in. He said, "here take this one" and sold me someone else's pizza and said he'd make another one.

The guy is a true gem of a character. The pizza is good but this video is even better. Enjoy!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7