It’s always great for a local pizzeria when Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy stops by to give one of his One Bite Pizza Reviews.

Despite the name, El Presidente will take a few bites of a plain slice of pizza and give them a rating from 1 to 10.

This review was unlike any of Portnoy’s videos that I’ve seen before.

First of all, I tipped 50 bucks,’ he starts, ‘because you have to manually put in the tip and I pressed an extra zero. And I have too much money to be like ‘can you restart this thing?’’

Not off to a great start for poor Dave. With the $50 tip he ended up paying $69 for the pizza.

I love New Jersey pizza as much as the next person, but nearly $70 is steep.

This pizza looks good… but I got in there and the first thing my man says is ‘you gotta go to some other pizza place. The old owners have like a pizza boat in Point Pleasant.’

Portnoy says he almost abandoned ship (see what I did there?) to try the other spot.

Seriously, though, is there anything more Jersey than a pizza boat?

Not only did Dave overpay for a plain pie, he was then repeatedly told by the employee serving him that there was a better spot to try by previous owners.

Yikes.

Despite the awkwardness, Portnoy seemed to enjoy the pizza he had.

Oakwood Pizza

“It looks good,” he said of the slice he categorized as “football pizza.”

Good undercarriage… this is a basic, good football pizza.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Oakwood Pizza in Edison, NJ: 7.3

Check out his full review here:

You can try Oakwood Pizza for yourself at 167 Wood Ave in Edison, NJ.

Consider yourself a New Jersey pizza expert? See if you agree with some of Dave Portnoy’s previous pizza scores.

