Dave Portnoy just gave this Belmar, NJ pizza joint a GREAT score

After several failed attempts, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy finally made it to Pizzeria ‘Lucci in Belmar, New Jersey for one of his famous "One Bite Reviews."

Previously, when he had tried to try out the pizza joint, they had been closed, but this time it worked out for El Presidente.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

Portnoy would say, “Everyone knows the rules,” but in case you don’t: he tries one bite of a plain pizza slice and gives it a score.

You can tell when he really likes what he’s sampling if he goes in for more than one bite, and this New Jersey pizza place just earned that honor.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

Pizzeria ‘Lucci

809 Belmar Plaza, Belmar,NJ

“That looks like a great pizza,” Portnoy says after opening up the box.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

While he does admit he wouldn’t be opposed to taking a napkin to the pie to soak up some oil, it’s not a turnoff for Portnoy. As anyone who has watched his reviews before would know… he’s all about the form of the pizza, or the “undercarriage.”

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

“Super light. Look at that undercarriage. Great undercarriage. This is gonna be a big score, I’m feeling it,” he exclaims, holding up the slice.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube loading...

Really good… REALLY good….. I can’t believe we’ve never been here before.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Pizzeria ‘Lucci in Belmar, NJ: 8.3

This is great pizza! 8.3. Lucci, Belmar. Huge score. HUGE.

Do you consider yourself an expert when it comes to Garden State pizza? See if you and Dave would give these New Jersey pizzerias the same scores.

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.