Dave Matthews Band summer tour coming to New Jersey for 3 shows

For the first time, the Dave Matthews Band will play concerts in New Jersey as members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Among the dozens of tour dates announced by the band on Tuesday are three shows planned for the Garden State.

And the space between the New Jersey appearances is much larger than in previous years.

Dave Matthews Band's 2025 "summer" tour includes a few festival appearances. The rock act's first non-festival show is scheduled for May 24 in Bethel, New York (the site of the original Woodstock).

Less than two weeks later, on Tuesday, June 3, DMB will hit the Garden State Parkway and play for the masses at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

Weeks later, in late July, Dave and company are scheduled to play a two-night stand at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden (Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26).

Dave Matthews Band Inductees Carter Beauford, Buddy Strong, Tim Reynolds, Stefan Lessard, Rashawn Ross, and Dave Matthews onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

In 2024, the three New Jersey DMB shows — at the same venues — occurred over a span of 11 days. The three shows occurred over a span of five days in 2023.

DMB was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio in October 2024, along with Cher, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, and Ozzy Osbourne in the performer category.

