Dash for cash: NJ’s real life treasure hunt — NJ Top News

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School searched after teacher Axel Palomares is arrested (MCPO, Google Maps) Saint Thomas Aquinas High School searched after teacher Axel Palomares is arrested (MCPO, Google Maps) loading...

🔺NJ teacher accused of creating child porn materials

🔺Allegations involve video in class

🔺Man was teacher and coach

EDISON — A private, Catholic high school was thoroughly searched for any hidden recording devices, after a teacher was arrested on allegations of creating child sexual abuse materials..

Axel Palomares has taught Spanish at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison since the 2022-2023 school year. He was also a coach for the girls soccer team.

Following his arrest, the 50-year-old Morristown resident was suspended until further notice as the investigation continues, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Metuchen confirmed.

“We are devastated to learn that some of our students’ privacy may have been violated by this sickening conduct,” a statement from the Diocese said on Tuesday evening.

“The safety of our students is always a top priority of St. Thomas Aquinas high school and the Diocese of Metuchen. The actions of this individual, if true, are a betrayal of the trust of our students, faculty, and administration,” the statement continued.

Washington Township council member Richard Bennett, water tower Washington Township council member Richard Bennett, water tower (Washington Township) loading...

✅Tensions have been high between the Washington Township BOE and council

✅3 BOE members received letters mailed at the same time

✅Council member Richard Bennett was caught on video mailing the letters

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A member of the Township Council surrendered to police on Wednesday in connection with anonymous letters sent to Board of Education members.

Councilman Richard Bennett was charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of forgery, according to Washington Township police.

Video from the Post Office showed Bennett purchasing postage and mailing the letter.

He was processed and released by police pending a court appearance. The Republican is the liaison between the municipal governing body and the Board of Education, according to InsiderNJ.com.

The surrender comes after school board President Julie Kozempel and board members Patricia Blome and Connie Baker, all Democrats, filed a criminal complaint against Bennett last week, accusing him of harassment, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fire at a home on Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton 5/28/25 Fire at a home on Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton 5/28/25 (@Lauren Due via Facebook) (Signal 22 Canteen Unit)(Canva) loading...

🔥The Hamilton fire spread from one house to the next

🔥An e-bike charging in a bedroom is being blamed

🔥An electric bike exploded while charging outside a Hillsborough gas station

Lithium batteries are being blamed for two fires in Hamilton and Hillsborough on Wednesday, including one that left two houses uninhabitable.

Hamilton Mayor Jeffrey Martin said the fire at a home on Hamilton Avenue was first reported around 2:40 a.m. and quickly spread to the house next door. All three floors of both homes on Hamilton Avenue became engulfed in flames, forcing eight residents to the street.

Two residents and a firefighter were injured during the fire, which was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

Eight residents in both homes were displaced as the homes were declared uninhabitable, according to Martin.

The fire was started by an e-bike's lithium battery that was charging in a bedroom, according to an investigation by the Hamilton Fire Marshals Office and Hamilton police.

Artificial Intelligence data center New AI data centers, like the one seen here in Ireland, are driving New Jersey electric demands higher (Inset: Atlantic City Electric via Facebook)(AP Photo/Bram Janssen) loading...

🔴 Electric rates in New Jersey will skyrocket on June 1

🔴 You're paying for massive AI data centers

🔴 One data center requires the full capacity of a small nuclear plant

Electric rates for New Jersey residents will suddenly skyrocket by 20% on Sunday because artificial intelligence is driving up the need for power, and the grid isn't keeping up.

Utility companies, including JCP&L, PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric, and Rockland Electric, say they won't make any profit on the massive rate hikes. These companies distribute electricity to New Jersey homes and businesses.

Democrats, including Gov. Murphy and the state Board of Public Utilities, have instead placed the blame for the price hikes on PJM, the regional grid operator.

PJM handles how energy is distributed to 12 states and Washington, D.C.

Critics say PJM has failed to approve projects to generate electricity in the face of a looming energy crisis.

New Jersey's need for new electricity generation

One major reason electricity prices are going to soar is a projected higher demand for power.

By far, the biggest contributor to this increase over the next several years will be data centers for artificial intelligence, according to an April analysis from Synapse Energy Economics Inc.

Someone's stashing cash in NJ and posting to social media (Screenshots FindthecashNewJersey via Instagram, Tiktok) Someone's stashing cash in NJ and posting to social media (Screenshots FindthecashNewJersey via Instagram, Tiktok) loading...

💵 Someone’s stashing cash in NJ

💵 Instagram account started in March

💵 Followers look to win, donate

A mysterious, generous social media user has been stashing cash around New Jersey and posting video clues to his growing base of followers.

With more than 50 posts to Instagram since late March, "FindtheCashNewJersey" has left $50 or $60 most times, sometimes with a gift card from a sponsor.

The account had 111,000 followers as of the end of May.

The same handle on TikTok amassed nearly 11,000 followers and shared slightly less of the same videos.

Where the cash has been hidden in New Jersey?

In Toms River, it was a crisp $100 bill taped outside the Insectropolis attraction.

The first such cash was taped to a light post in Asbury Park outside Wonder Bar.

Other Shore spots have included Atlantic City, Wildwood, Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and a Memorial Day weekend stop at the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

There have also been cash prizes hidden in Woodbridge, Newark, Jersey City and Paterson Falls.

