Darlene shows some Christmas Love for New Jersey

Most people over 80 years old that I know are slowing down and enjoying the fruits of their labor by relaxing with friends and family. There is one 81-year-old woman that I know that doesn’t subscribe to that way of thinking. She is the effervescent and multitalented Darlene Love.

I’ve had the pleasure of opening a few shows that Darlene was performing, and I found her to be warm, welcoming and always ready to perform.

You wouldn’t think Darlene Love would have had a struggle to command respect but the business of music at times can be very brutal and, in the beginning of her career, it was for her.

She had the fortune of being discovered by Phil Spector while attending high school. He changed her last name to Love and had her singing backup and lead on many records.

Darlene’s group the Blossoms recorded a couple of hits that were credited to the Crystals who couldn’t make the recording session. Well, the Darlene Love version of the Crystals' "He’s a Rebel" with her as lead vocals went to Number 1 on the charts and when it came to touring and promoting the Crystals, Darlene was nowhere to be found, thanks to Phil Spector.

Darlene’s tremendous talent was noticeable and Phil Spector had a Christmas song "Baby, Please Come Home" that was originally written for Ronnie Spector to sing. Phil wanted more passion and feeling and had Darlene sing the song on the blockbuster Phil Spector Christmas Album and it became Darlene’s signature song.

She was an accomplished actress and continued back up singing and in 1982 New Jersey’s Steve Van Zandt reintroduced Darlene to local New York audiences by having her sing at places like the Bitter End and Bottom Line in the Village. As a result of her mini resurgence, David Letterman brought her on his late-night show in 1986 and had her sing. Their relationship became a holiday staple and she performed almost every holiday season on his show. I loved it.

She’s done so many shows at The Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, working with Bruce, Bon Jovi and with musical director Bobby Bandiera all for the Hope Concert, a charity concert that I hosted and has raised millions for New Jersey-based charities. It was a labor of Love. She always brought her A-game and it was a crowd favorite.

Darlene hits the stage again this Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at The Count Basie Theater doing her outstanding Christmas show. Tickets are available at the Count Basie in Red Bank, NJ, enjoy the music of an incredible woman.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

