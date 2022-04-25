Daniel Donato and Cosmic Country took over Asbury Park this weekend with a sold-out show at The Saint.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Daniel Donato along with Singer and Electric/Upright Bass player Will McGee, Nathan Aronowitz on Keys and Electric Guitar, and Drummer Noah Miller put together an electric experience.

The vibes of the show were immaculate, the crowd was high energy and the music never stopped for the entire three-hour set. Opening the show with the Grateful Dead's "Cumberland Blues", playing non-stop going through almost every one of their original songs and paying tribute to many classic artists including Jimi Hendrix, Waylon Jennings, The Allman Brothers Band and plenty more.

My personal favorite was their rendition of Stan Jone's "Ghost Riders in the Sky".

Later on came "Fire on the Mountain" and then the crowd emerged cheering for a rare cover of "Bertha" being performed at request from Joe Lentini's Mother, Debbie. Lentini is the Tour Manager for the band and a Toms River native.

Another New Jersey native made a special surprise appearance, photographer Danny Clinch took the stage to join the band on Harmonica for their song “Why You Been Gone So Long” and Little Milton’s “That’s What Love Will Make You Do” and later for the encore.

When Clinch is not busy being one of the best photographers in the music scene, he plays harmonica in the Tangiers Blues Band. In recent years Clinch has gotten more involved in Asbury Park creating the Transparent Clinch Gallery, where Donato preformed a show earlier in the day. Clinch also helped create the Sea.Hear.Now music, surfing and arts festival that occurs in Asbury Park on the beach.

For more information on Daniel Donato's tour and upcoming shows CLICK HERE.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!