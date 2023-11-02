Dangerous drugs found in NJ trick-or-treat candy

Dangerous drugs found in NJ trick-or-treat candy

Bag of candy where a Clonazepam pill was found (Sayreville police)

🍬 A bag with a prescription drug was given to a trick-or-treater

🍬 Authorities are asking parents to check candy

SAYREVILLE — Parents are being urged to thoroughly check their kids' Halloween candy haul after a prescription drug was found in a homemade bag.

Sayreville police said a clear Ziploc bag imprinted with candy corn and filled with pieces of mixed candy also contained a green Clonazepam pill.

The candy was handed out in the area of White Oaks Drive in the Park Village development off Main Steet.

The bag was given to a 7-year-old child, police told Patch of Matawan-Aberdeen.

Is Clonazepam dangerous for kids?

Clonazepam is prescribed to prevent and control seizures taken by both adults and children. Some of the side effects include drowsiness, slowed or stopped breathing and suicidal thoughts.

Police asked anyone with a similar bag or more information to call them at 732-727-4444.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be

Even the colors themselves have a fascinating backstory.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

A note to NJ drivers that speed up the shoulder to avoid traffic

A special message for those driving in New Jersey who treat the shoulder as their own personal lane.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Competitive NJ school board races fall 2023

In time for November elections, 1,804 board of education candidates have been registered around New Jersey, for a total of 1,487 open seats.

These are not evenly spread — some boards have zero candidates for an available spot, while others have more than three candidates vying for each seat. The following competitive races are based on data from the New Jersey School Board Association.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Middlesex County, Sayreville
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM