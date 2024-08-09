Dan Zarrow’s Guide to Thrilling Theme Parks that ‘WOW’ in NJ

Did you know the great state of New Jersey is home to 21 amusement and theme parks? From roller coasters to drop towers, from Ferris wheels to carousels, the Garden State offers fun and excitement for every level of thrill-seeker. We are so fortunate to live in a state that has such a wide variety of thrills, spills, chills, and frills!

I have been a theme park enthusiast ever since my summer job in high school and college operating roller coasters. So I like to think I am very familiar with the highs and lows (literally and figuratively) of every theme park in New Jersey.

Allow me to share some highlights of some of my favorite "thrills" (exciting experiences) and "chills" (calmer, more low-key attractions) around the Garden State. Plan a day trip, or an entire theme park road trip. All of these parks and rides are guaranteed to leave you and your family screaming, "WOW!"

This article is part of a special series brought to you by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism.

Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson

Biggest Thrill... Kingda Ka. This 456-foot tall stratacoaster turns 20 years old in 2025, but it is still the tallest roller coaster in the entire world. Accelerating riders from zero to 128 mph in 3.5 seconds, there are few thrills that even come close. Zumanjaro deserves an honorable mention, a drop ride that is attached to the Kingda Ka tower. And Nitro, which I ranked as the top roller coaster in the state.

Biggest Chill... There are lots of rides for families, kids, brave souls, and chickens at Great Adventure. But I think the Wild Safari takes the prize because it is such a unique offering. It's not a drive-through attraction anymore — guests board Safari Off Road Adventure vehicles from the Frontier Adventures section of the park for a guided tour of 1,200 animals from six continents.

Nickelodeon Universe, American Dream, East Rutherford

Biggest Thrill... TMNT Shellraiser. Heading to NJ's premiere indoor theme park for another world-record holder. This time for the steepest roller coaster drop at 121.5 degrees. Yes, beyond vertical! And you even get a glorious view of the New York City skyline out the window before the big plunge.

Biggest Chill... Nickelodeon Slime Streak. Also a roller coaster, but this one is all about family fun. The 37-mph ride only has a height restriction of 42", and gives riders of all ages a fun but gentle overview of the entire indoor theme park.

Diggerland USA, West Berlin

Biggest Thrill... Spin Dizzy. Diggerland is a construction-themed park. And Spin Dizzy is a modified excavator, eschewing its traditional bucket for seats. And spins you around and around and around. Trust me, this one is only for real thrill junkies with iron stomachs. I also have to give special mention to Greased Beast, which straps you into the back of a dump truck. And then you get dumped. I know that sounds incredibly weird, but it's also incredibly fun!

Biggest Chill... Big Diggers. The highlight of Diggerland is being able to operate real construction equipment, including excavators. Even kids can try their hand at the controls — with special safety precautions and professional supervision, of course.

Casino Pier, Seaside Heights

Biggest Thrill... Hydrus. An outstanding roller coaster, and quite possibly the scariest I have ever ridden. Straight up. Straight down. Round and round. With only a lap bar. Hold on tight!

Biggest Chill... Ferris Wheel / Sky Ride. I can't decide which iconic Seaside ride offers better views of the boardwalk, beach, and ocean. So why not ride them both?

Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach

Biggest Thrill... Pirate's Plunge. Jenk's is a classic family theme park, and its attractions are not really known for intense thrills. But I think this one fits the bill. It's a rotating drop tower and the tallest ride in the park.

Biggest Chill... Fun House. It's a Jersey Shore classic. Also don't miss the Aquarium, just down the Boardwalk from the rides section, which is a great air-conditioned stop for all ages. Say hi to the penguins for me!

Fantasy Island Amusement Park, Beach Haven

Biggest Thrill... Sea Dragon's Revenge. The newest addition to Fantasy Island opened in July 2024, and I rode it shortly thereafter. This swinging pirate ship has a real kick! Do you dare ride in the "Thrillseekers" back row?

Biggest Chill... Arcade. One of the best redemption arcades I've ever visited. There is a huge variety of games, from classic to modern. And a ton of claw machines. Some great prizes too, including special trinkets to remember your special trip to Long Beach Island.

Steel Pier, Atlantic City

Biggest Thrill... Slingshot. Even if it weren't right next to the Atlantic Ocean, I'd get queasy from the anxiety and anticipation of a slingshot ride like this. This may not be AC's greatest thrill for long, as Steel Pier has announced several new rides coming soon, including two roller coasters and a "Diving Horse" drop tower.

Biggest Chill... Helicopter Rides. It's not every day you can cruise the shoreline, beaches, casinos and city lights in such style. Offering day and night rides, in addition to custom excursions, viewing Atlantic City by air is a pretty unique experience.

Biggest Thrill... Great White. How can you beat a classic wooden roller coaster that's actually on the beach? It's a wonderfully exciting ride with amazing airtime and a top speed of 50 mph. Great Nor'easter is great too, an inverted coaster on the pier with five thrilling inversions.

Biggest Chill... Runaway Tram. One of the best personality quirks of Morey's Piers is the regular homage to Wildwood culture and history. To theme a roller coaster after the infamous boardwalk tram cars is brilliant. Doo Wopper does the same, paying tribute to Wildwood's prominence as a hot tourist destination during the 1950s.