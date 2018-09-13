Boyfriend in GoFundMe scandal also accused of throwing things at woman’s car

FLORENCE — Mark D'Amico, who along with girlfriend Kate McClure created a GoFundMe page for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt, has still more traffic trouble facing him.

D'Amico, who was arrested at his Florence home on Monday night for failing to show up in court twice for driving on a suspended license, also has a warrant on a separate traffic violation in Jersey City.

D'Amico posted bail and was released from the Burlington County Jail on Tuesday.

NJ.com reported the Jersey City violation is from 2016 and may be a possible road rage incident, in which he is accused of throwing things from a vehicle at a woman's car, causing damage.

It was a week ago that the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office removed cash, jewelry, financial documents, and a BMW during a search of D'Amico and McClure's home as part of a criminal investigation into what happened to the $400,000 in donations to the GoFundMe page. Prosecutor Scott Cofina has not commented further on the case or what his office's examination of the records showed.

Bobbitt claims he was never given access to the money and filed a lawsuit claiming D'Amico and McClure used the money on vacations and other lavish purchases.

Superior Court Judge Paula Dow on Monday approved a motion to put Bobbitt's civil lawsuit on hold until at least Dec. 7 because of the criminal investigation.

Although the couple has not been charged with a crime, attorney Ernest Badway said that he believes one or both of his clients are likely to be indicted, and that he would be unable to defend them at that time.

