Baby who died in hot van may have been there 8 hours; dad is furious

LINDENWOLD — The 22-month-old girl found inside a minivan at a PATCO station on Friday afternoon may have been left for eight hours, according to a new report.

The child was found sitting in a car seat with the minivan's window broken around 3:40 p.m., as temperatures were in the 80s, and was pronounced dead moments later, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo. As of Saturday, no charges had been filed. Authorities haven't released more about the case.

Colalillo did not identify the child or disclose how long the child may have been inside the car, nor who first spotted her inside the car.

But angry Nasir Lawrence told CBS Philly he is the girl's father, and said she had been in the care of her aunt and uncle while he served an 18-month prison sentence. He said he'd been trying to regain custody of the girl.

The report said investigators estimate the girl may have been left in the van for more than eight hours. New Jersey 101.5 has not confirmed that independently with police.

“What did you do for eight hours that you forgot a 2 year old? Exactly what were you doing at the PATCO station?” Lawrence said to CBS. “You killed my daughter. You took her from me.”

Lawrence did not disclose the identity of the aunt and uncle, the circumstances of his imprisonment, or where he currently resides.

Colalillo asked anyone with information about the incident to call her office at 856-676-8175 or DRPA Police at 856-969-7884.

