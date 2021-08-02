WESTVILLE — A GoFundMe page has revealed the four victims of a horrific crash on Saturday in Westville as a single dad, his two daughters and niece.

Westville police said the crash happened after 9 p.m. Saturday in front of Pellegrino Chevrolet on Gateway Boulevard just off Route 295. Police did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

The family was returning from a toddler’s birthday party at the Westville Power Boat Association when Ritter hit a utility pole near his West Deptford home, 6 ABC Action News reported.

The GoFundMe page created by the Westville Power Boat Association identified the victims as George Ritter, his two daughters Alivia and Elsie, ages 5 and 9, and his 8-year-old niece Kenzie.

Stuffed animals, flowers and a cross with their names were left at the base of a utility pole in front of the dealership.

"We want to give George and the girls, Elsie, Alivia, and Kenzie, the memorial they deserve and to honor their memory and say our last goodbyes. They have touched the lives of so many and it’s our turn to show our appreciation for George and the girls one last time," the Association wrote on the page.

Elsie and Alivia attended the Green-Fields School in West Deptford, according to a letter to the community from West Deptford schools superintendent Greg Cappello.

"Along with the greater West Deptford school community, we are indeed heartbroken and struggle with the words to describe our grief," Cappello's letter says. "They will forever remain a part of our Green-Fields Family."

Counselors will be available at the school for students, staff, parents or community members.

Westville police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

