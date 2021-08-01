Police: Crash kills 4 in front of Westville, NJ car dealership

WESTVILLE — Four people were killed in a crash in front of a South Jersey car dealership over the weekend, authorities said.

NJ.com reports that Chief William Whinna of the Westville police department confirmed the single-car crash early Sunday.

Police officials later confirmed that it happened after 9 p.m. Saturday in front of Pellegrino Chevrolet on Gateway Boulevard just off Interstate 295.

There was no further information about the victims or the circumstances of the crash.

6ABC Action News also reported on the deadly crash that happened on Saturday night.

