Curfews in several NJ towns, hopes of keeping protests peaceful

Curfews have been put in place in communities around New Jersey, as local officials look to keep protests peaceful Monday night.

The restrictions follow two instances where looting and vandalism broke out following Sunday marches in Trenton and Atlantic City.

In Asbury Park, the city imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., as throngs of people gathered for a protest at 801 Bangs Avenue in support of "social justice and police accountability." The crowd was sizable based on images posted to social media, including Jean Dortissant on Twitter. As of early Monday evening, the demonstration appeared to remain peaceful.

City officials, including the Mayor and Council and Asbury Park Police, "stand in full solidarity with the Asbury Park community in promotion of a peaceful demonstration and denounce the actions of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd and any acts of police misconduct," the city's announcement of its curfew said.

It added the curfew was "to protect the safety of the organizers and attendees of the protest, and our residents."

Atlantic City announced its overnight curfews will remain in effect until June 8, after the arrests of 17 New Jersey residents Sunday, for what city officials said was rioting and looting following a peaceful protest. Of those arrested, 12 are residents of Atlantic County. The Atlantic City curfew begins each night at 7 p.m.

At least four Mercer County communities issued stringent overnight curfews, a day after 27 people were arrested in Trenton after attempted looting and vandalism hours after peaceful events in honor of George Floyd and against systemic racism.

Ewing, Hamilton Township, Lawrence Township and Trenton all set curfews of 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The curfews prohibit all travel except for essential services and the closure includes restaurants, gas stations, and other establishments, according to Ewing officials.

More from New Jersey 101.5: