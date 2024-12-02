First carrots, now this: Another produce recall impacting NJ

😲 A new recall covers dozens of states, including New Jersey

A recall announced by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Thanksgiving Day affects produce that may have been sold for weeks in several states, including New Jersey.

Officials say the products are being pulled from the shelves because they have been contaminated with salmonella.

Consumers are being advised to do their homework in order to make sure they don't get sick.

The recalled products were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26, according to the FDA.

What has been recalled?

The new recall targets whole fresh American cucumbers — specifically, cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC.

According to the FDA, the cucumbers came to stores packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled "SunFed," or in a white box or black plastic crate. These are the types of containers that retailers may put out on the floor for consumers to pick from.

The implicated grower's name is Agrotato, S.A. de C.V., based in Mexico.

“As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause,” said Craig Slate, president at SunFed.

The FDA did not indicate whether anyone had been sickened ahead of the recall. Symptoms of salmonella sickness can begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection, and last a number of days. The infections can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

The recall comes less than two weeks after a recall of organic carrots that were linked to a death and dozens of infections.

The cucumbers were shipped to customers in more than 25 states, according to the FDA.

Consumers are being advised to:

⚫ Check to see if cucumbers in the home are affected by the recall.

⚫ Avoid eating or distributing any cucumbers impacted by the recall

⚫ Discard or destroy any potentially impacted cucumbers

⚫ Contact retailer if unsure whether cucumbers in the home are impacted by the recall

⚫ Call a healthcare provider if feeling sick after consuming a product under recall

