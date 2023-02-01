🍪 Crumbl Cookies is opening its first store in Ocean County, in Brick Township next week

🍪 A grand opening celebration will take place at the new bakery in Brick Plaza on Feb. 10

🍪 Aside from milk chocolate chip and classic pink sugar, cookie flavors change weekly

BRICK — The cookies in the iconic pink packaging are coming to a brand new Garden State location.

Crumbl Cookies will open a new bakery in Brick Township on Feb. 9, the cookie shop’s first location in Ocean County.

A grand opening celebration will take place on Feb. 10, according to the store’s owner and operator Marc DeCorso, who spoke to the Asbury Park Press.

The new Crumbl Cookies is located in Brick Plaza on Chambers Bridge Road near Barnes and Noble.

Crumbl Cookies iconic pink packaging (Photo Credit: Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies iconic pink packaging (Photo Credit: Crumbl Cookies) loading...

What is the story behind Crumbl Cookies?

Two cousins with a recipe that consisted of the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips got together to start the bakery.

According to the website, Crumbl was co-founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. They took their cookie recipe and conducted various taste tests. They gathered feedback and recipes until they created “the world’s best chocolate chip cookie.”

Crumbl Cookies original Milk Chocolate cookie (Photo Credit: Crumbl Cookie) Crumbl Cookies original Milk Chocolate cookie (Photo Credit: Crumbl Cookie) loading...

After developing the perfect recipe, the cousins opened their first Crumbl’s store in Logan, Utah in 2017. At first, Crumbl only served fresh milk chocolate chip cookies for takeout and delivery. But other flavors and services, such as curbside pickup, catering, nationwide shipping, and more, are now offered at more than 600 locations.

Other popular Crumbl Cookie flavors include Classic Pink Sugar, Churro, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Cookies n' Cream, and Key Lime Pie.

Crumbl Cookies Chocolate Cookies n' Cream (Photo Credit: Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies Chocolate Cookies n' Cream (Photo Credit: Crumbl Cookies) loading...

The cool thing is that cookie flavors change weekly.

Crumbl’s iconic pink boxes are designed to perfectly fit each cookie side by side, whether it’s a 4-pack, 6-pack, or 12-pack box.

In addition to the Brick bakery, there are 9 other Crumbl Cookie locations in New Jersey: Cherry Hill, Clark, Holmdel Commons, Manalapan, Morris Plains, North Brunswick, Ocean, Princeton, and Union.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.