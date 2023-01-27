Criminal charge filed after senior’s brutal NJ nursing home death

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski.

Three days earlier, Bermontiz slapped Sutowski causing her to fall and hit her head on the floor at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks, according to Ciccone and South Plainfield police.

Clara Sutkowskimedical examiner report in South Plainfield nursing home resident death Clara Sutkowski medical examiner report (courtesy Nicole Kupco) loading...

When officers arrived, Bermontiz was being restrained in his bed by a staff member.

Both residents were on the facility’s floor that typically cares for dementia patients, according to the original police report.

Just a day after Sutkowski’s death, a 91-year-old man — who had been assaulted by a roommate in a separate, unaffiliated nursing home in Westfield — also died.

2 separate NJ senior deaths after nursing home resident assaults (Google Maps) 2 separate NJ senior deaths after nursing home resident assaults (Google Maps) loading...

Herman Walker was hospitalized for two weeks before he died of his injuries on Jan. 20, according to his family in several reports.

As of Friday, Walker’s attack by a younger patient at Complete Care remained under investigation by the Union County Prosecutor's Office and Westfield Police.

Herman Walker, who died after being attacked by his Westfield nursing home roommate (Naliah Eden via GoFundMe) Herman Walker, who died after being attacked by his Westfield nursing home roommate (Naliah Eden via GoFundMe) loading...

Visitation hours and a funeral for Walker were planned in Newark on Feb. 1.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 10 NJ ties among the players in the NFL conference championship games this year.

Four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State and there are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.