Cream Ridge NJ’s hidden gem retro ice cream shop is a must-visit

We're definitely suckers for ice cream in this state (as I'm sure many other states are as well). So it can be hard to determine which places are the best. With so many scattered throughout all 21 New Jersey counties, how do we decide which are the best?

Well, if you're a soft-serve fan then TK's in Cream Ridge needs to be your go-to.

They have one of the widest soft-serve selections I've ever seen.

Flavors like strawberry banana (my personal favorite), orange creamsicle, orange creamsicle vanilla twist and chocolate vanilla twist just to name a few.

ahirao_photo ahirao_photo loading...

Their name "TK's" according to their website comes from:

"Taffy and Kenny Horner. Being lifelong residence of the area we decided to open a retro ice cream stand. TK's is a family run and family friendly establishment. So we would love for you to bring your family to meet ours!"

It's located at 331 Route 539 in Cream Ridge, which is unincorporated community located within Upper Freehold Township in Monmouth County.

They opened up for the spring season back on April 22 and are open Monday-Sunday.

You can check their full hours here as well as sign up for their mailing list to keep up-to-date with any events they might be having, and they have a lot!

Serving ice cream scoops in a cone. etienne voss loading...

Speaking from experience I'd highly recommend the strawberry banana soft serve twist with chocolate sprinkles in a cone. It's probably my favorite ice cream that I've had anywhere, although every soft serve here is good so you really can't do any wrong.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES