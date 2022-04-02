Hilarious and shockingly real street names in NJ

Have you ever been traveling around and come across a street sign that makes you do a double-take? In all likelihood, you didn't read incorrectly.

New Jersey has some really strange, and really funny street names.

Get our free mobile app

Admittedly, we're unique here in Jersey. That's why these actual street names don't surprise me.

But it does make you wonder who had the idea for these street names and who gave it the go-ahead?

Have you ever driven down any of these roads?

12 Funny New Jersey Street Names

New Jersey isn't the only state with strange street names.

I DREAM OF JEANNIE WAY — COCCO BEACH, FLORIDA.

STUB TOE LANE — PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND - Apparantly driving the road is equally as painful.

ELVIS ALIVE DRIVE — You've got to know this is in Vegas.

BOOGER BRANCH ROAD — It's hard to believe, but there are actually 3 Booger Branch Roads in America. One in Six Mile, South Carolina; one in Tennga, Georgia; and one in Knott County, Kentucky.

RASCALLY RABBIT ROAD — BARNSTABLE, MASSACHUSETTS. I bet there's some hunting going on there.