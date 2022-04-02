Hilarious and shockingly real street names in NJ

Hilarious and shockingly real street names in NJ

Google Maps

Have you ever been traveling around and come across a street sign that makes you do a double-take? In all likelihood, you didn't read incorrectly.

New Jersey has some really strange, and really funny street names. 

Get our free mobile app

Admittedly, we're unique here in Jersey. That's why these actual street names don't surprise me.

But it does make you wonder who had the idea for these street names and who gave it the go-ahead?

Have you ever driven down any of these roads?

12 Funny New Jersey Street Names

New Jersey isn't the only state with strange street names.

I DREAM OF JEANNIE WAY — COCCO BEACH, FLORIDA.

STUB TOE LANE — PORTSMOUTH, RHODE ISLAND - Apparantly driving the road is equally as painful.

ELVIS ALIVE DRIVE — You've got to know this is in Vegas.

BOOGER BRANCH ROAD — It's hard to believe, but there are actually 3 Booger Branch Roads in America. One in Six Mile, South Carolina; one in Tennga, Georgia; and one in Knott County, Kentucky.

RASCALLY RABBIT ROAD — BARNSTABLE, MASSACHUSETTS. I bet there's some hunting going on there.

FRYING PAN ROAD — HERNDON, VIRGINIA. This stretch of road has some history. It goes all the way back to the 1700s.

DUH DRIVE — BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA. It's got to be pretty embarrassing to make a wrong turn on Duh Drive. Duh.

 

Speaking of NJ, did we make the cut? LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Categories: Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top