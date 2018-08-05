Crashes at two airports injure pilots

LAKEWOOD — Authorities are investigating plane crashes in two New Jersey counties that reportedly injured both pilots.

Officials in Ocean County say a banner-towing aircraft crashed on a runway at Lakewood Township Airport shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. William Butterworth told the Asbury Park Press that the pilot, who was the only person aboard, was injured. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

Authorities in Burlington County reported a crash at the South Jersey Regional Airpark in Lumberton at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency dispatch supervisor Dave Kinney told NJ.com that the initial report was that a small plane had rolled while trying to land on the runway. He said the pilot was taken to a hospital with head injuries that didn't appear life-threatening.

