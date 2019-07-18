Crash involving senior shuttle bus leaves 12 hurt in Hillside

HILLSIDE — A Thursday morning crash involving the township's senior citizen shuttle bus left 12 passengers with minor injuries.

The shuttle bus was at the intersection of Long and Central avenues just before 9:30 a.m. when it was hit by a Hyundai Sonata, according to Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi.

Ricciardi said it appears the driver of the Hyundai did not observe the stop sign at Long as the bus was traveling south on Central Ave.

After the car struck the rear right side of the bus near the bumper, the bus driver lost control and struck a utility pole, Ricciardi said.

Twelve passengers were treated for minor injuries or taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The car's driver was unharmed.

Two hours later, the bus remained at the scene, unable to be moved due to the live electrical wires of the utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

