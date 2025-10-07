Among the biggest questions surrounding the murder of two teen girls in Cranford is: Where is the suspect?

A 17-year old was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but it is unclear if he remains in custody.

That's among our top stories for Tuesday, October 7.

⚫ NJ man found with potential Molotov cocktail on D.C. cathedral steps

⚫ Louis Geri arrested with fireworks, suspicious liquids and charged with serious offenses

⚫ Incident coincided with a high-profile religious service attended by legal officials on the eve of the Supreme Court's new term

A New Jersey man was arrested with the ingredients to make a homemade flammable device on the steps of a cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Defendant defied ban, brought liquids and possible fireworks

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Metropolitan Police found Louis Geri, 41, of Vineland, with a personal tent setup on the front stairs of St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

Officers said Geri was previously banned from the grounds of the Cathedral but refused to leave.

Police said the man had “suspicious items,” including vials of liquid and possible fireworks, inside his tent.

Geri was preliminarily charged with unlawful entry, threats to kidnap or injure a person, and possession of a Molotov cocktail.

🔴 Moody’s Analytics chief economist says New Jersey is now in a recession.

🔴 Business leaders say the downturn confirms what they’ve long warned.

🔴 Despite the gloom, Moody’s upgraded New Jersey’s credit rating last month

After years of recession fears, it appears New Jersey may finally be experiencing an economic slowdown.

The Garden State is in a recession, according to Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

New Jersey and 21 other states, plus Washington, D.C., are experiencing an economic slowdown and persistent job losses, Zandi said to MarketWatch.

It's unclear what metrics were used to decide that New Jersey was in a recession. There wasn't anything specific about New Jersey in his comments, which pointed to national economic policy, such as President Donald Trump's tariffs.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Moody's for comment.

Zandi's comments were welcomed by Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.

Siekerka said it's been clear to the business community that New Jersey has been lagging behind the region and the nation.

🚔 Orange police sergeant indicted for forging signatures in ticket scheme

📝 Forgery to dismiss motor vehicle tickets meant to benefit a friend, police say

⚖️ Sgt. Yolanda Holmes now faces 12 criminal charges and is suspended without pay

An Orange police sergeant has been indicted by an Essex County Grand Jury on multiple counts of official misconduct and falsifying public records.

Sgt. Yolanda Holmes, of Somerset, was charged with forging the signatures of an officer and a sergeant on two requests to dismiss or void complaint forms.

Holmes has been suspended without pay, police confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

🔶 NJ argument of pork roll versus Taylor ham rolls into NJ gov race

🔶 Jack Ciattarelli and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill trade barbs over what they call it

🔶 Gov. Phil Murphy made up his own name, to soothe North vs. South fighting

As the race for governor continues to be contentious, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli has tried to paint his Democratic opponent as a hater of a distinctively New Jersey breakfast food.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill recently sat for an interview and was asked whether she calls it pork roll or Taylor Ham.

Play the full tape, I’m Taylor Ham all the way.

“C’mon you’re from Wayne, it’s Taylor ham,” Sherrill, a North Jersey resident, said.

“Who eats pork roll?” she added. “I think that’s gross.”

💔 Two 17-year-old girls, Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, were killed when a Jeep slammed into their e-bike in Cranford.

🚨 A 17-year-old suspect from Garwood faces two counts of first-degree murder; prosecutors may seek to try him as an adult.

🎥 The teen posted disturbing YouTube livestreams mocking the victims before and after the crash.

CRANFORD — On Sept. 29, Cranford High School juniors Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas were struck and killed by a Jeep traveling 70 mph in a 25-mph residential street.

Prosecutors say the driver, a 17-year-old Garwood boy, deliberately targeted the girls as they rode their e-bike. What first appeared to be another e-bike tragedy has since revealed chilling allegations of stalking and harassment.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect — whose name is being withheld because he’s a juvenile — faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

He was initially detained, questioned, and released pending investigation, then arrested Oct. 1. Officials have not said whether he is currently being held or released to juvenile custody.

Can the teen be charged as an adult?

Former Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni, now in private practice with the firm Kingston Coventry, said state law allows for waiver of a juvenile offender to adult court for certain crimes, including homicide, within 60 days after the complaint is filed. In this case, it appears that Daniel is required to apply for the waiver.

