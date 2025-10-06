⚫ NJ man found with potential Molotov cocktail on D.C. cathedral steps

⚫ Louis Geri arrested with fireworks, suspicious liquids and charged with serious offenses

⚫ Incident coincided with a high-profile religious service attended by legal officials on the eve of the Supreme Court's new term

A New Jersey man was arrested with the ingredients to make a homemade flammable device on the steps of a cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Defendant defied ban, brought liquids and possible fireworks

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Metropolitan Police found Louis Geri, 41, of Vineland, with a personal tent setup on the front stairs of St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

Officers said Geri was previously banned from the grounds of the Cathedral but refused to leave.

Police said the man had “suspicious items,” including vials of liquid and possible fireworks, inside his tent.

Geri was preliminarily charged with unlawful entry, threats to kidnap or injure a person, and possession of a Molotov cocktail.

FBI, ATF, terrorism task force join investigation

The investigation was by a joint terrorism task force, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

There was no threat to public safety, police said.

Incident unfolds hours before high-profile Red Mass

A Red Mass is celebrated each year at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, traditionally on the Sunday before the first Monday in October, to mark the opening of the Supreme Court's annual term.

On Sunday, the mass had a start time of 9 a.m.

“Its purpose is to invoke God's blessings on those responsible for the administration of justice as well as on all public officials,” according to the Roman Catholic cathedral’s website.

The U.S. Red Mass tradition was inaugurated in 1928 at old Saint Andrew’s Church in New York City.

Since then, the Red Mass has been celebrated increasingly in communities throughout the United States.

Geri does not appear to have a notable criminal record in New Jersey.

He was arrested in April 2003 and pleaded guilty to simple assault after initially being charged with robbery.

