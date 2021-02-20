I'm a busy radio guy. Time is of the essence.

Many are the days when I don't have the time (or desire) to make something that's really involved.

And, I don't want a dinner out a box, or the freezer.

So, I go look at what's in my pantry, and throw something together.

This hearty tomato-based soup is one of my concoctions...NJ1015.COM is the only place that you'll find the recipe.

Did I mention that it's easy?

You'll need:

2 T oil (olive or vegetable)

2 onions, chopped

1-2 cloves garlic

2 (14 oz) cans diced tomatoes (including juice) / or 1 (28 oz) can (including juice)

2-3 cans assorted beans (kidney, etc)

1/2 t oregano

1/2 t black pepper

1 t salt

Craig Allen's Tomato & 2-3 Bean Soup