Craig Allen’s Tomato & 2-3 Bean Soup
I'm a busy radio guy. Time is of the essence.
Many are the days when I don't have the time (or desire) to make something that's really involved.
And, I don't want a dinner out a box, or the freezer.
So, I go look at what's in my pantry, and throw something together.
This hearty tomato-based soup is one of my concoctions...NJ1015.COM is the only place that you'll find the recipe.
Did I mention that it's easy?
You'll need:
2 T oil (olive or vegetable)
2 onions, chopped
1-2 cloves garlic
2 (14 oz) cans diced tomatoes (including juice) / or 1 (28 oz) can (including juice)
2-3 cans assorted beans (kidney, etc)
1/2 t oregano
1/2 t black pepper
1 t salt
