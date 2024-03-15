It happened, after years of making and enjoying a grilled cheese sandwich with Campbell’s classic tomato soup, the iconic New Jersey based company has made a soup that gives you all the flavors in the can.

Campbell’s has infused the great taste of their classic tomato soup with the goodness and taste of the classic American favorite the grilled cheese sandwich.

Photo by Julia Kicova on Unsplash Photo by Julia Kicova on Unsplash loading...

What could be a better combination?

Campbell’s calls it the perfect pairing of flavors, and if I do say so myself, I agree. This is a limited-edition soup in a limited edition can, celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12th.

Campbell’s has a contest where you can a two pack of the limited soup as they say before the soup becomes extinct.

According to the site Cheesy Street Grill the term “grilled cheese” has only been around since the 1960’s. The sandwich though goes back in the history of time including readings that Roman soldiers whipped up the famous sandwiches before and after battle.

Photo via msheldrake Photo via msheldrake loading...

The history of the grilled cheese sandwich also goes back to the French who melted their fine country cheeses on their homemade bread and served it with a bottle of wine. That sounds delicious.

Campbell’s Tomato Soup has been a mainstay in the Campbell’s Soup company. The Campbell’s Soup Company was founded in 1869 and started production of several soups that were distributed in 1895 and 1897.

Campbell Soup Co. Products Ahead Of Earnings Figures Photo via Bloomberg loading...

The soups were oxtail, chicken, vegetable, consume and of course tomato.

So, look for the new limited edition Campbell’s Grilled Cheese and Tomato soup. Here is a tip, use milk to make the soup and get more of a cheesy flavor. Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

