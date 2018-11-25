Craig Allen’s neighbors: Christmas Lights Competition day 2
The annual "Friendly Christmas Lights Competition" is on.
Welcome to the afternoon of Day 2. (to see yesterday's post, click here)
For the last few years, I have been writing about my neighbors, "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" and their displays, here at nj1015.com.
My whole neighborhood looks forward to this holiday lights spectacular every year.
We find FedEx Pat climbing up and down the ladder this afternoon, hard at work, trying to catch up to his usual "get it all done by Sunday night" schedule.
But, he knows that's unrealistic this year, due to his increased holiday work schedule, and the cold (Friday) and rain (Saturday/yesterday).
Clearly, FedEx Pat is enjoying (and taking advantage of) the sunshine and near 60 degree warmth today.
It's a much need "payback."
As the afternoon rolls on...
...there is much to be done....
...although it seems that "Rudy" is...lying down on the job!
As the sun starts to fade, we find FedEx Pat...
...on the roof, untangling another string of lights...which will become a part of 3,000 lights on the roof, alone!
The large star at the roof's center will make its 2018 debut in the next few days.
Meanwhile, down the street...
...Cornershow Bob's display will start to take shape...in the days to come.
Tradition says that he will add to it, right through Christmas Eve!
Maybe, even on Christmas Day!
Stay tuned, as this much-loved annual neighborhood events continues to evolve, spreading HOLIDAY JOY...Jersey style!