The Annual Friendly Christmas Lights Competition has begun
For the uninitiated, THIS is something that my whole neighborhood looks forward to each year!
The Christmas Holiday season has officially arrived, when "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" start "stringing up the lights!"
Tradition states that FedEx Pat puts up his display, taking advantage of the long holiday weekend...and gets it all done.
But, this year's effort (to get it all done) is off to a slower start.
Thanks to (additional) job responsibilities...and "Mother Nature."
Yesterday morning's extreme cold, and this afternoon's (Saturday) rain, to be specific.
Meanwhile, down the street, Cornershow Bob will start his display (very soon)...and he will keep adding to it, right up til the big day...Christmas Day.
Back to FedEx's display: Each year, Pat and Jen come up with something new to add...
...last year, it was Santa in his workshop.
This year?
We'll know...soon. Maybe by tomorrow (Sunday) night.
FedEx Pat plans on putting up the roof decorations tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon.
This annual display is truly a labor of love. And, WE love it!
Every year, I share the joy here at nj1015.com!
Stay tuned for "friendly competition" updates!
"Seasons Greetings" indeed!