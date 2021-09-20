From a spike in COVID cases to a shortage of school bus drivers, New Jersey schools are struggling to get kids back to class full-time.

Despite a vaccination rate as high as 62%, Robbinsville has closed the high school this week due to a spike in infections. The Mercer County school has moved students to an all remote learning schedule while the building is deep cleaned and contact tracing is conducted. All after school activities, including sports, have been canceled for the week, as well.

School officials also confirmed an entire class at the Sharon Elementary school was quarantined, but in-person learning is continuing.

Christie Blamed for Super Spreader Event

In Mendham, the middle school went to an all-remote learning schedule this week after a spike in COVID cases. The spike is being linked to a Bar Mitzvah hosted by former Governor Chris Christie's brother, Todd.

An email was sent to parents confirming the spike. "Due to multiple positive Covid cases within our student population we will be going 100% virtual,” Principal Patrick J. Ciccone wrote.

New Jersey Globe reported the outbreak was traced back to a party hosted by Todd Christie in Newark where several hundred people gathered indoors without wearing a mask.

Princeton students test positive

Two Princeton High School students have tested positive for COVID, including one who was fully vaccinated. Planet Princeton reports the other student was not vaccinated. In order to be considered an "outbreak," the CDC says three people with no family connection must test positive in a 14-day span.

Princeton Schools remain open with in-class learning.

Bus Shortage in Toms River

In Toms River, the school district is offering a $3,000 signing bonus for new schools bus drivers. A shortage of bus drivers has strained efforts to get kids back to full-time in-person learning. For now, it has not impacted the normal school day, but it is effecting athletic events.

School officials have announced all sports will move to a weekend schedule. Parents are also being asked to drive their kids to away games, because there are not enough drivers to transport teams.

