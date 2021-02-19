Covid fatigue? Join one of these New Jersey sports leagues

New Jersey has a thing for sports. Parents are always encouraging kids to play, which is understandable. Sports have a way of teaching kids a lot about teamwork, attitude, discipline and overall healthy living. From little league softball to soccer leagues, every inch of of New Jerseyans weekends are occupied by sports. And even if kids grow up and decide not to continue with any of these activities later on, they usually refer to those times as part of the good old days. So what it does in adult in New Jersey do if he decides he wants to dust off his baseball mitt, his soccerball or his hockey gear and go out and play? Intramural sports leagues.

They have them all over New Jersey. If you’re looking to relive your childhood sports days or break a nice sweat, here are a few leagues to check out by area.

Hudson County / Jersey City:

Between Jersey City and Hudson County there are plenty of leagues to get involved in. There is weeknight kickball and Cornhole in Hoboken, which take place once a week, and teams can be hand crafted, or you can join as a single. There is also bowling and softball in Union City which run the same way as the Hoboken leagues, and not to mention all teams are coed.

Essex County / Montclair:

There are many indoor sports leagues in Essex county perfect for anyone who wants to keep their exercise inside. Located at Immaculate Conception in Montclair, Soccer, Volleyball, dodgeball and basketball leagues are all running weekly and keeping it Covid safe, of course.

Central Jersey/Somerset county:

Interestingly, when you search for intramural sports in the Central Jersey area, especially mom with an ocean counties, leagues are more difficult to come by. But there are some. One of the most varied is heyday athletic. Heyday includes leagues such as volleyball, bowling, soccer, dodgeball and more and they play all over. Their game lineup this season looks to include cities such as martinsville, Green Brook, Bridgewater Oceanport, Piscataway and Raritan.

These leagues are all super easy to commit to as games are once a week, and a great way to meet new people, especially in these times of rarely leaving home.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.