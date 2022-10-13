Courageous NJ high school student overcomes hidden disability

Elina Csapo (pronounced Say-Poh) is a 16-year-old high school junior at the Hun School in Princeton. She has been on a journey to adapt and overcome what is known as a "hidden disability".

She is afflicted with a condition known as childhood apraxia of speech. Essentially, this rare condition limits communication between the brain and the muscles responsible for speech.

Instead of embracing victim status, she helped herself and is now helping others.

Her organization Young Able Voices is a resource for kids with hidden disabilities.

Elina joined me to discuss her journey, being picked on and treated differently because of her speech difficulties.

During the lockdowns, she searched for online resources for kids with a similar condition. She found plenty of resources for parents but none for kids. So, she launched her own.

YoungAbleVoices.com is a website set up to include kids with hidden disabilities and help them connect and be a part of a growing community.

The world needs more young leaders like Elina.

She is an inspiration to anyone struggling right now that you can be a huge contributor to your community and don't have to be a victim of circumstances.

If you or your kids have a condition and are looking for a way to feel empowered and included, check out the website and join one of Elina's regular chats.

I'm sure that there's a lot more that we'll see from this young lady as the future unfolds...stay tuned!

