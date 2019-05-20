Couple on motorcycle killed in Rumson crash

RUMSON — A couple on a motorcycle died after hitting a Jeep on Saturday night.

John J. Berry Jr., 29, of Atlantic Highlands, and his passenger, Stephanie Hogan 28, of Red Bank, were riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on Hartshorne Road approaching the intersection with Navesink Road when they struck a moving Jeep Wrangler around 7:20 p.m., according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The prosecutor said they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hogan was the daughter of zoning board member of Ellen Hogan and former Hackensack Meridian Health president Timothy Hogan, Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna t old Red Bank Green.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep, both minors, stayed at the scene, according to Gramiccioni. No charges have been filed.

The prosecutor asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call his officer at 800-533-7443 or Rumson police at 732-842-0500.

