Councilwoman Murdered – NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville.

⬛ Arrest made in firebombing of Bloomfield, NJ synagogue

Nicholas Malindretos, of Clifton, was in federal custody Wednesday. He is accused of trying to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday.

⬛ Man says his steering wheel just fell off his Tesla while driving

A terrifying ordeal as a man drives his family home from Woodbridge Mall

⬛ Another interest rate hike – what it means for NJ residents

A robust labor market will likely keep NJ consumers spending

⬛ Dangerous cold coming to New Jersey

Artic air moves into the state tonight

