Could pizza from a Wawa in NJ possibly be any good?

Didn’t Wawa try this before? Is this a case of Icarus flying too close to the sun?

I seem to remember five years or so ago Wawa offering pizza but I believe it was in the form of single slices. They’re bringing back the pizza concept but in the form of whole pies.

According to the Courier Post, Wawa hasn’t been saying much about this. Word is half of all Wawas currently are baking up the 14 or 16-inch pies and the goal is to have all Wawas making them by the end of July. Maybe that’s when you’ll hear a big promotion?

Pizza Photo by Cristiano Pinto on Unsplash loading...

Lori Bruce with Wawa says these pizzas will be offered every day from 4 p.m. up until 3 a.m. They will come in plain, pepperoni, or sausage and mushroom. They even will have a veggie pie available.

Will this work? In the land of New Jersey where mom-and-pop pizza joints reign supreme can a pizza from Wawa really compete? Could a chain pizza possibly taste close to true Jersey pizza? I have doubts.

Wawa in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa in NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

But I’m a born skeptic. So maybe don’t listen to me. After all there are still plenty of Dominos and Pizza Huts making a profit in the Garden State. There’s even always a ton of frozen pizza, what I’d call the discount rack of pizza, stocked in grocery freezer aisles. If it didn’t sell it wouldn’t be there.

So maybe Wawa is on to something. And selling it until 3 a.m. might just be a genius way for people to first try it long after the mom and pops have closed for the night. It could be the new ‘diner stop after the bar’ so to speak. Gain initial traction that way perhaps.

Or I could be wrong about even that. Perhaps people truly love their Wawas so much here in Jersey they’ll take to it on day 1 at 4:01 p.m.

Credit nitrub Credit

nitrub loading...

How will you order them? From the same kiosks where you order your subs — uh, sorry, forgive me, your hoagies. Prices start at $12.99 for a 14-inch plain and climb to $18.49 for a 16-inch for their veggie pizza which comes with mushrooms, red onions and green peppers.

Of course, there’s a wait. A pizza takes a lot longer to bake than a hoagie takes to make. Considering Wawas are so popular that some fans practically live there this might not be a problem.

