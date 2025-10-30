Do you remember the TV show “Nip/Tuck” from 2003? It was a drama about a group of plastic surgeons.

Back then, cosmetic surgery was something still whispered about and that which people were shamed for. The number of procedures has grown exponentially in the last two decades, largely because of the stigma being replaced by acceptance. Also, advancing technology that has led to better results and easier recoveries has not hurt either.

Plastic Surgery Photo by Mina Rad on Unsplash loading...

How common is it in New Jersey?

A study by Dr Cinik set out to determine where the nation’s hotspots are for cosmetic surgery and which states are most obsessed with having work done. They analyzed over 6,000 Google search terms related to cosmetic procedures, such as “BBL near me,” “nose job cost,” and “tummy tuck surgeon.” If you don’t know, BBL stands for Brazilian butt lift.

In a press release, they say Nevada is the state most preoccupied with plastic surgery. With the glitzy image-driven culture of Las Vegas, it only makes sense.

New Jersey is the fourth most plastic surgery-obsessed state in the nation. The study shows we had 3,706 Google searches per 100,000 population.

Plastic Surgery Photo by karelys Ruiz on Unsplash loading...

What work is NJ having done most?

It’s not that BBL we talked about. Nor is it a tummy tuck or an eyelid lift, or a breast augmentation. The most common plastic surgery people in New Jersey are interested in is rhinoplasty. Yep, we’re apparently the king of nose jobs here in the Dirty Jerz.

Are we full of ourselves? No, says Dr. Cinik, whose practice did the study.

“Plastic surgery isn’t always about vanity. For many, it’s about rebuilding self-esteem after pregnancy, weight loss, or trauma,” he said. “As techniques become safer and more personalized, we’re seeing a shift toward enhancements that help people feel more like themselves.”