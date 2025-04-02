Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

In this image provided by Senate Television, Sen, Cory Booker, D-N.J. speaks on the Senate floor, Tuesday morning, April 1, 2025. (Senate Television via AP)

Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday evening, saying he would remain there as long as he was “physically able.” It wasn't until 25 hours and 5 minutes later that the 55-year-old senator, a former football tight end, finished speaking and limped off the floor. It set the record for the longest continuous Senate floor speech in the chamber’s history. Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor.

It was a remarkable show of stamina as Democrats try to show their frustrated supporters that they are doing everything possible to contest Trump’s agenda. Yet Booker also provided a moment of historical solace for a party searching for its way forward: By standing on the Senate floor for more than a night and day and refusing to leave, he had broken a record set 68 years ago by then Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, a segregationist and southern Democrat, to filibuster the advance of the Civil Rights Act in 1957.

CSPAN/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

Politico reported Booker led the staffer around security screening checkpoint earlier in the day.

Capitol Police confirmed the arrest and said in a statement that the staffer, Kevin Batts, was charge with carrying a pistol without a license.

Batts was identified by Booker's office as retired Newark police detective that works as driver for the senator.

"All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer," Capitol Police said.

Booker's office confirmed to NJ.com they were aware of the arrest and are "working to better understand the circumstances."

As the mayor of Newark and a member of the U.S. Senate, Booker has been a vocal supporter of tougher gun control laws.

In 2023, Booker co-sponsored federal legislation to require that gun owners safely and securely store their firearms, protecting against accidental injuries and deaths from unsecured firearms.

⬛ NJ dad, son plead guilty to firing cannon that disemboweled man

Erich Kaiser, Thomas Kaiser (Manville police)

💥A father and son admitted firing a homemade cannon signal in a park

💥A man standing 75 feet away was hit in the torso by shrapnel

💥Thomas Kaiser will likely spend 6 years in prison

MANVILLE — A father and son with a history of causing public disruptions with explosives are facing time behind bars for publicly firing a homemade signal cannon that disemboweled a bystander and damaged private property.

Thomas Kaiser, 60, and Erich Kaiser, 29, pleaded guilty to firing off a signal cannon on July 6 at a park, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. Shards from the device’s metal tube flew off in different directions, going through walls of homes and hitting the torso of Walter "Wally" Versfelt, 34, who was 75 feet from the Kaisers' device.

Thomas Kaiser pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, causing or risking widespread injury or damage, and aggravated assault by recklessly causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He faces a possible six-year prison term.

Erich Kaiser pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree aggravated assault by recklessly causing bodily injury. He faces a possible sentence of probation with a suspended term of 180 days in county jail

Moshe Ehrlich (Ocean County Jail), police investigate a minivan with an infant found inside 3/18/25 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube)

✅ Infant dies after father forgets to drop him at childcare

✅ Father used a hat as a reminder but left baby behind

✅ The sitter’s text came too late to save baby

LAKEWOOD — Hours before a 4-month-old baby was left behind in a sweltering SUV, ultimately to lose his life, it had been a hectic morning for his parents. More so than usual.

Police found the infant "in distress" around 1:45 p.m. March 18 on 5th Street. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead.

His father, Moshe Ehrlich, 35, turned himself in to Lakewood police the next day.

According to the affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5, Ehrlich's wife told investigators that he was tasked with dropping off four of his six children at school, which was one more child than usual as their 6-year-old son had missed the bus.

He was driving the family's Toyota Sienna instead of the Camry he usually drove.

Moshe called his wife at her workplace to say he had forgotten the infant's milk and had to return home. His wife assumed he would drop their son off at the babysitter around 11 a.m.

(Canva)

March 2025 came in like a lion, with gusty winds and wild temperature swings to start the month. And it went out like ... a lion ... with nasty thunderstorms.

If you asked me to name New Jersey's most volatile weather month of the year, I would immediately and without hesitation answer March. The transition from winter to spring is hardly ever clean and easy, often featuring a wild combination of snow, ice, rain, wind, cold, and heat.

March 2025 was no different, with a huge range of weather conditions throughout the month.

You may know I compile an annual list of the top weather and climate stories affecting New Jersey.

Well, consider this a top 4 list for March alone. Click the headline to see last month's wild weather.

