Coronavirus kills another NJ retailer

In March, when already shaky retailers' businesses started to get shakier, women’s clothing retailer New York and Company thought it would temporarily close stores.

According to an article on NJ.com, RTW Retailwinds, the owner of New York and Company, has now filed for bankruptcy, and has decided to close most, if not all of its stores, including 20 New Jersey locations. The company, which owns not only New York & Co., but also Fashion to Figure, and Kate Hudson’s fashion line Happy x Nature, was, like a lot of other retailers, trying to navigate the difficult retail environment that existed since the advent of the internet.

With the coronavirus shutdown, there was little hope for any improvement and the writing was on the wall. The shutdown created a situation in which there was little to no foot traffic, and the demand for clothing was almost nonexistent, with women either not working at all, or working at home in sweatpants.

New York and Company now joins the parade of retailers like J. Crew, Neiman Marcus J.C. Penney and Brooks Brothers, to name a few, who have filed for bankruptcy or closed up stores as a result of the pandemic shutdowns and the ensuing loss of business.

The article lists the 20 New Jersey Locations that will be closed. They are:

Atlantic City: Atlantic City Outlets; 105 North Arkansas Ave.

Blackwood: Gloucester Outlets; 100 Premium Outlet Dr.

Cherry Hill: Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38

East Brunswick: Brunswick Square Outlets; 755 Route 18

Elizabeth: Jersey Gardens Outlets; 651 Kapkowski Rd.

Englewood: Englewood Town Center; 22 West Palisade Ave.

Freehold: Freehold Raceway Mall; 3710 Route 9

Jackson: Jackson Premium Outlets; 537 Monmouth Rd.

Jersey City: Newport Center Mall; 30 Mall Dr. West

Livingston: Livingston Mall; 112 Eisenhower Pkwy.

Mays Landing: Hamilton Center; 4403 Black Horse Pike

North Brunswick: Shoppes at North Brunswick; 757 Shoppes Blvd.

Old Bridge: Shoppes at Old Bridge; 3813 Route 9

Paramus: Bergen Town Center Outlets; 700 Bergen Town Center and at Paramus Park Mall; 700 Paramus Park

Sicklerville: Shoppes at Cross Keys; 611 Berlin Cross Key Rd.

Tinton Falls: Jersey Shore Premium Outlets; 1 Premium Outlet Blvd.

Toms River: Ocean County Mall; 1201 Hooper Ave.

Wayne: Willowbrook Mall; 1400 Willowbrook Mall

Woodbridge: Woodbridge Center; 250 Woodbridge Center

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​