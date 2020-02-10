Cops shoot pit bull dead after driver releases it during stop, police say

RINGWOOD — A pit bull released by a truck driver during a traffic stop was killed when police fired after it charged at them on Monday morning, police said.

Wanaque police initially attempted to pull over a truck pulling a trailer with several luxury boats that was driving erratically on Ringwood Avenue, chief Joseph Walker told NorthJersey.com. The truck was forced to stop by Ringwood police when it crossed the border and continued on Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Walker said.

Once the truck stopped, the driver followed through on a threat, despite warnings by police, to unchain the pit bill, Walker said. One of the officers, which the North Passaic Daily Voice reported was a former K9 officer, fired several shots to stop the dog, he said.

The driver, identified by Walker to NorthJersey.com as John Baker, 54. of Spring Lake, Florida, will be issued summonses by Wanaque police and possibly from Ringwood as well.

Greenwood Lake Turnpike was closed between Skyline Drive and Skylands Road for about two hours for an investigation.

Walker did not immediately return a message on Monday afternoon.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5