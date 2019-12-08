Cops find 16-year-old teen girl missing in North Jersey

Update, 4:30 p.m.: Belleville Police found the 16-year-old female "safe and sound."

BELLEVILLE — A 16-year-old girl last seen on Friday remained missing on Sunday, according to police.

Belleville police said Britney Vishnay was wearing black tights with Puma written on one leg, red Nike sneakers and a Belleville football sweatshirt carrying a red Guess book bag.

Police asked anyone who might know where Vishnay is to call them at 973-450-3333.

